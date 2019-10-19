Some People Talk A Lot – Former Everton Star Refutes Suggestions of Goodison Unhappiness

Follow @insidefutbol





Kevin Mirallas believes because he voiced his ambition to play Champions League football some people thought he did not like life at Everton.



Mirallas had a year left on his contract in the summer, but Everton allowed him to leave on a free transfer to head to Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp.













The Belgian was not part of Marco Silva’s plans and the player was keen on a return to his homeland after spending time on loan away from Goodison Park.



Mirallas’ time at Everton saw him consistently linked with a move away from the club and the image of him being unhappy formed for some.





But the Belgian stressed that it was the wrong impression and he enjoyed being at Everton, which was clear by his decision to sign a new contract with the club.







However, he admits like most players he had bigger ambitions and wanted to play in the Champions League, which he clarified he was keen to do with Everton.



Mirallas told The Athletic: “I know some people say that when I wanted to leave, I didn’t like Everton.





“It wasn’t true, because I wouldn’t have signed a new contract if I didn’t like Everton.



“Before that opportunity [to join Spurs], I remember being asked if I wanted to play Champions League football. I said yes, but the best thing would be to do it with Everton.



"If it didn’t happen with Everton, then maybe I’d do it with another club.



“That’s just ambition. But when you say you want to play for a bigger club, people think you don’t like Everton.



“Some players might play for Manchester United but dream of Barcelona.



“Something similar happened with Philippe Coutinho.



"OK, he played very well with Liverpool, but Barcelona is a different level. Some people don’t understand football but speak a lot.”



Mirallas scored 38 goals and provided 34 assists in 186 appearances for the Toffees.

