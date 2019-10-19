XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/10/2019 - 14:03 BST

Tanguy Ndombele On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to play host to Watford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they bid to get their Premier League campaign back on track.  

Spurs have only collected eleven points from their opening eight league games and have lost their last two games, going down at home against Bayern Munich and away at Brighton & Hove Albion.
 

 



Boss Mauricio Pochettino must make do without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has been ruled out of action until the new year. 

With Lloris injured, Paulo Gazzaniga is given the vote to start between the sticks for Tottenham this afternoon against the Premier League's bottom club.
 


At the back, Pochettino opts to pick Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez as centre-backs. Harry Winks will look to control midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Dele Alli and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.



The Tottenham manager has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Foyth, Davies, Dier, Ndombele, Lamela, Son
 