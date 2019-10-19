This Is Positive Sign, Not Negative – Chelsea Legend Hails Blues Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has heaped praise on Blues youngsters Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham for their work rate and commitment.



Abraham, who has scored eight goals from eight Premier League appearances so far, is yet to play the full 90 minutes in any of his league games this season.













However, Nevin, who plied his trade for the Blues between 1983 and 1988, has pointed out that the 22-year-old striker is being substituted because he is giving his everything and not because he is playing badly.



The Scots is a fan of 20-year-old Mount's work rate as well. Nevin explained that he sometimes feel two Mounts are playing as the attacking midfielder turn up everywhere on the pitch.





Nevin also lauded the attitude of Chelsea's substitutes, who he believes always give 100 per cent no matter how much playing time they get.







"Tammy Abraham works until his legs run out and is often replaced but that is a positive sign that he is giving everything, not a negative one that he is playing badly", Nevin wrote in his column on Chelsea's official site.



"There looks as though there are two Mason Mounts on the field most weeks as he seems to have the ability to turn up everywhere.





"On top of that have a look at the attitude of those coming off the bench.



"None of the subs are giving anything less than everything they have, whether it is for 30 minutes or 10."



Chelsea are set to host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon.

