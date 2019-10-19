XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/10/2019 - 19:14 BST

Tottenham Have Taken Eye Off Ball With Young Players – Former Spurs Boss

 




Tim Sherwood believes Tottenham Hotspur have taken their eye off the academy pathway ball and should look to introduce more young players into the first team.

Spurs have hit a slump in recent weeks and were held to a 1-1 draw at home by the Premier League's bottom club Watford on Saturday.  


 



Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions and Sherwood wants to see Tottenham look to bring through some youngsters.

He feels the club's philosophy is to bring through talents and thinks they have taken their eye off the ball when it comes to doing so.
 


The former Tottenham boss Sherwood said on beIN SPORTS: "To have the philosophy of the football club I think is to bring your kids through the academy.



“I think that's dried up. I think they need to get their eye back on to that, to try and drip a few into the first team. Then spend your money on the make the difference players."

Sherwood also stated his view that Tottenham were unsuccessful at moving on several players that Pochettino had decided he did not want in the summer, which has led to uncertainty.
 


“I think the problem they've had this year is the uncertainty.

“It's not what they haven't brought in.

"It's what they have not been able to get rid of, because Mauricio wants a group of players who are going to buy into the long term project and what he's trying to build there."

A number of Spurs players are in the final year of their respective contracts at the club and had been tipped to leave over the course of the summer's transfer window.

Next up for Tottenham is a home clash against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, followed by a daunting trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool.
 