XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/10/2019 - 22:47 BST

We Will Dominate – Leeds United Star Sends Message To Preston

 




Tyler Roberts has warned Preston North End that Leeds United will not change their approach at Deepdale on Tuesday night and will dominate the ball.

Leeds moved up to second in the Championship standings on Saturday by beating Birmingham City 1-0 at Elland Road, courtesy of a goal from Kalvin Phillips.  


 



They travel to Deepdale on Tuesday evening to face Preston, who slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat at Reading on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back.

Alex Neil's men have started the season in fine form and sit sixth in the table, topping the Championship scoring charts after managing 23 goals in their opening 12 games, a full seven more than Leeds have recorded.
 


Roberts however insists that while Leeds are aware of Preston's strong start, they will not change their approach.



"We had a good result last year over there, but this year they've started pretty on fire, scoring lots of goals, so we'll be wary of that", the attacker said on LUTV.

"But nothing really changes in terms of us. We'll play how we always play; we'll press, we'll pass it about, we'll dominate possession.
 


"It's just about us really."

Leeds recorded a 2-0 win away at Preston last term, with Patrick Bamford grabbing a brace at Deepdale.

However, Preston have been in fine form at home this season, winning five and drawing one of their six Championship matches on home turf.
 