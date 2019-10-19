We Won’t Try, Why Would They Sell – Fiorentina Deal-maker On Liverpool Linked Sandro Tonali

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has ruled out trying to sign Manchester United and Liverpool linked midfielder Sandro Tonali in the January transfer window.



Tonali has emerged as one of the top young midfield talents in Italy and has broken through into the Azzurri set-up.













A whole host of Italy's biggest clubs, including AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Napoli, are interested in providing a platform for the young midfielder to take the next step.



Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on him, with Paris Saint-Germain also believed to be keen on signing Tonali.





Fiorentina are rumoured to be preparing a bid for him in January to seek to get ahead of the competition, but Prade dismissed the speculation and insisted that the club will concentrate on selling players in the winter window.







He is also confident that Brescia will not sell Tonali in the middle of the season.



Prade told TGR Tuscany: “No, we will not try during the winter market, we will be concentrating on sales.





“And moreover, why would Brescia sell him during the season?”



Brescia president Massimo Cellino is believed to be eyeing a fee in the region of €50m for Tonali next summer.

