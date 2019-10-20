XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/10/2019 - 15:33 BST

David de Gea Starts – Manchester United Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their team to take on Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford this afternoon.  

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency so far this season, collecting just nine points from their opening eight league games to sit just a point above the drop zone. 
 

 



Pressure is mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils boss is without midfielder Paul Pogba for the visit of Liverpool.

Manchester United, who have not won in five games across all competitions, have a boost in being able to name David de Gea in goal.
 


At the back, Solskjaer selects Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe. Scott McTominay and Fred slot into midfield, while Daniel James, Andreas Pereira and Ashley Young support Marcus Rashford.



The former Molde and Cardiff boss has options on the bench if needed, including Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.
 


Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, James, Young, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Williams, Garner, Mata, Greenwood, Martial
 