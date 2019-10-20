XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2019 - 15:31 BST

Divock Origi Starts – Liverpool Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.  

The European champions arrive at Old Trafford sitting top of the Premier League table and with a five-point advantage over second placed Manchester City. 
 

 



Liverpool are strong favourites to take all three points from the game, but Jurgen Klopp has yet to lead the Reds to a win at Old Trafford.

To tackle the Red Devils, Klopp picks Adrian in goal, while at full-back he goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.
 


In central defence the Liverpool manager selects Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while in midfield Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho get the vote to play. Up top, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the Reds' attack.



If Klopp wants to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options, including Naby Keita and James Milner.
 


Liverpool Team vs Manchester United

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Origi, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana
 