Divock Origi Starts – Liverpool Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.



The European champions arrive at Old Trafford sitting top of the Premier League table and with a five-point advantage over second placed Manchester City.













Liverpool are strong favourites to take all three points from the game, but Jurgen Klopp has yet to lead the Reds to a win at Old Trafford.



To tackle the Red Devils, Klopp picks Adrian in goal, while at full-back he goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.





In central defence the Liverpool manager selects Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while in midfield Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho get the vote to play. Up top, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the Reds' attack.







If Klopp wants to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options, including Naby Keita and James Milner.





Liverpool Team vs Manchester United



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Origi, Firmino, Mane



Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana

