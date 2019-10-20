Fantastic, Puts Great Light On What We’re Trying To Do – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard On Call-ups

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes it is fantastic when the club have players called up for international duty and puts what the Gers are looking to do in a great light.



The recent international break saw several Rangers players head off to represent their respective national teams across the globe.













There were standout displays as midfielder Joe Aribo played and scored for Nigeria against Brazil, while fellow midfielder Glen Kamara was voted man of the match for Finland.



Gerrard is delighted that a number of Rangers stars are now being regularly called up by their respective national teams and believes it puts what the club are trying to do in a good light.





He also stressed how playing for Rangers gives national team coaches the confidence to select Gers players and know they can handle the international stage.







Gerrard said on Rangers TV: "I think international football as a player is always a bonus. It's where you want to be. It's the level you want to be.



"We've got a lot of international players now.





"Glen Kamara's just got man of the match for Finland in the last game. We've still got older players that are producing the goods, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis.



"It's just fantastic because it puts a great light and a great picture on what we're trying to do here, trying to attract young players, develop them and put them out there on a European stage.



"They play well and that platform gives international managers confidence to go and use them at full international level", the Rangers boss added.



Gerrard won 114 caps for England as well as captaining the Three Lions. He retired from international duty in 2014.

