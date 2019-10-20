He Can’t Just Say This, He Needs To Do It – Former Leeds Star On Conversation With Whites Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan admits Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is well aware he should have scored more goals this season, but indicated that actions speak louder than words.



Leeds have continued a trend from last season in dominating games but struggling to turn their superiority into goals.













They have not scored more than one goal in any of their last five games and have netted just 16 times in 12 league games, a total lower than even 16th placed Luton Town.



Bamford is Marcelo Bielsa's main man in attack and Whelan admits that the striker did indicate to him recently that he should have scored more goals.





Whelan though indicated that actions speak louder than words and Bamford needs to hit the back of the net more often.







"The ratio of chances to the goals we put in the back of the net is not good enough", Whelan said after Leeds beat Birmingham City 1-0 on Saturday on BBC Radio Leeds.



"We need to start being more ruthless; I'd be more worried if we were not creating the chances, but we are.





"Like I said to Patrick after the West Brom game. I asked him, realistically, how many goals should you have so far this season. He said 'how many games have we had? Ten. Well, I should have had ten goals'.



"Absolutely he should have had ten goals. He's honest with himself and I like that.



"But you can't just say it. You've got to get out there and do it", he added.



Bamford has started every Championship game this season for Leeds, but has only found the back of the net on four occasions and has not scored since August.



He was brought off by Bielsa after 45 minutes against Birmingham City and replaced with Eddie Nketiah.

