XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2019 - 14:42 BST

Hearts Should Feel Embarrassed – Former Rangers Star After Draw

 




Former Rangers star Alex Rae thinks that the Hearts players should feel embarrassed that they have not won at Tynecastle in seven months, given their display against the Gers.

Craig Levein's Hearts played out a 1-1 draw with Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday afternoon.  


 



Hearts went ahead with six minutes on the clock, but Alfredo Morelos drew Rangers level six minutes before half time.

No further goals arrived and it ended in a draw, with the two teams sharing the spoils.
 


Rae makes no bones about the fact that Rangers were far from their best at Tynecastle and he feels they will settle for a point.



Hearts by contrast Rae believes should feel embarrassed they have not won at home for seven months given what they served up against Rangers.

Rae wrote on Twitter: "Poor all over from Rangers today and they settle for a point.
 


"Hearts outfought and deserved their point, but when you see the level Hearts got to today their players should feel embarrassed that they ain't won at home in seven months."

Hearts last won a league game at Tynecastle against Aberdeen almost seven months ago.

Levein will hope his side can take encouragement from their draw with Rangers ahead of their next Premiership outing, which comes away at Livingston on Saturday.
 

 