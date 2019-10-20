Hearts Should Feel Embarrassed – Former Rangers Star After Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Alex Rae thinks that the Hearts players should feel embarrassed that they have not won at Tynecastle in seven months, given their display against the Gers.



Craig Levein's Hearts played out a 1-1 draw with Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday afternoon.













Hearts went ahead with six minutes on the clock, but Alfredo Morelos drew Rangers level six minutes before half time.



No further goals arrived and it ended in a draw, with the two teams sharing the spoils.





Rae makes no bones about the fact that Rangers were far from their best at Tynecastle and he feels they will settle for a point.







Hearts by contrast Rae believes should feel embarrassed they have not won at home for seven months given what they served up against Rangers.



Rae wrote on Twitter: "Poor all over from Rangers today and they settle for a point.





"Hearts outfought and deserved their point, but when you see the level Hearts got to today their players should feel embarrassed that they ain't won at home in seven months."



Hearts last won a league game at Tynecastle against Aberdeen almost seven months ago.



Levein will hope his side can take encouragement from their draw with Rangers ahead of their next Premiership outing, which comes away at Livingston on Saturday.

