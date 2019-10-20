Jurgen Klopp’s Still Not Won At Old Trafford, Liverpool Struggle Against Low Block – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have difficulty against teams operating with a low block, after he watched his former club Manchester United hold the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, something which means the German has still not won at the ground with the Anfield outfit.



Premier League leaders Liverpool had been tipped to make short work of a struggling Manchester United side sitting just a point above the relegation zone at kick-off time.













Klopp's men however needed a late leveller from Adam Lallana simply to avoid defeat at Old Trafford after they turned in a poor performance at the home of their rivals.



For former Manchester United boss Mourinho, Liverpool struggled because of how Manchester United set up, while he was also keen to note the fact Klopp has yet to taste success at Old Trafford.





He said after the match on Sky Sports, reacting to Klopp's post match interview: "United, with the limitations they have at the moment, they played with five at the back, were solid and did not give the chance of transition. Jurgen Klopp didn't like the menu..







"They missed quality to play against a team with a low block.



"They have a fantastic record of so many victories, but they have limitations against teams with low blocks.





"They can smash opponents that play the way they want to play against.



"Jurgen clearly has frustrations. It's a fantastic situation for his team, but at Old Trafford, which is a special place to win, he never did it", Mourinho added.



While Liverpool have seen their 100 per cent league record ended by Manchester United, they still boast a six point lead at the top of the table, with the Red Devils in 13th and two points clear of the relegation zone.

