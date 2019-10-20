Leeds United Are Going To Hand Out A Hiding – Former White Can Sense Heavy Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has warned Leeds United's Championship rivals that the Whites are set to hand out a hiding soon.



Marcelo Bielsa's side managed to beat Birmingham City on Saturday at Elland Road to get back to winning ways after losing at Millwall before the international break.













However, despite their dominance over Birmingham they could only score once to win 1-0 and hitting the back of the net is proving an increasing problem for the Whites.



They have not managed more than one goal in any of their last five games and Whelan concedes that not turning their dominance into goals is giving opposition sides the chance to make changes during games against the Whites.





He does though think that with the way Leeds are playing there is a hiding which will be given out soon.







"I think we can make games a lot more comfortable for ourselves with the chances we create in the first halves. You get in at half time and think, wow, how are we still 0-0. It gives their manager an opportunity to then rectify where they've been exploited and go out with a better game plan in the second half", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Birmingham game.



"At some stage someone is going to take a hiding, but we can certainly make things a lot easier for ourselves than these 1-0s."





Whelan believes though that Leeds are not playing the standard of football they did at the start of last term.



"I don't think we've started the season off the way we did last year, with that passing and movement.



"I've seen it in spells, but not as consistent through the 90 minutes as we did last year."



Leeds are next in action on Tuesday night away at Preston North End.

