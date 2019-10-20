Liverpool Look Like Champions To Me – Former Premier League Winner

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tim Sherwood thinks Liverpool have the look of Premier League champions this season.



Liverpool boast a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings after nine games and played out a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.













Manchester United were tipped to find the going tough against Liverpool, but took the lead in the first half through Marcus Rashford.



Liverpool were lacklustre throughout and needed a late goal from Adam Lallana to salvage a point from their trip to Old Trafford.





Sherwood, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn in 1995, was watching on and believes that though Liverpool were not at their best, their ability to still avoid defeat gave them the look of champions.







He said on beIN SPORTS: "That is a positive result for them [Manchester United]. No one fancied them going into the game.



"Liverpool were off colour, but I thought today, Liverpool find a way to get it done.





"They look like champions to me."



Liverpool now switch their attention to the Champions League where they are due to travel to Belgium to take on Genk on Wednesday.



The Reds' next Premier League assignment is at Anfield against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side.

