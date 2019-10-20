No Point In Having A Name If You Don’t Produce – Former Leeds Star On Whites’ Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Helder Costa needs to step up and justify his billing at Leeds United, former White Noel Whelan believes.



The Portuguese winger was Leeds' marquee signing of the summer as he arrived on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves, with an agreement to turn the loan into a permanent transfer from next summer for £15m.













He struggled to get into the team until recently however, when an injury to Pablo Hernandez gave him a chance to impress the fans and head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



Costa though has yet to catch Whelan's eye and the former Leeds attacker freely admits he was expecting to see much, much more from the winger.





He believes Costa's only good game came against West Brom, while again in Saturday's 1-0 win over Birmingham City the Portuguese did not make the required impact.







"The one good game that I've seen him play where I thought he was a little bit more like the player that we were expecting was against West Brom", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I expected a lot more from him today as well.





"When you've got something around your name as a player you've got to start producing, that is what I am saying.



"There's no point having a name if you are not going to produce performances", Whelan stressed.



"There's so much more to come from him. He's got to have a lot more impact on a game from that position.



"We know he can take people on, but how many times did he take someone on and get to the byline? How many times did he drive into that 18-yard box?



"He's one that needs to step up to the mark as well."



Leeds fans will be looking for Costa to produce on Tuesday night when the Whites take on Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship.

