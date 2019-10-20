XRegister
06 October 2018

20/10/2019 - 11:34 BST

Not Good Idea For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Taunt Liverpool – Richard Keys

 




Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys believes Manchester United will suffer a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of rivals Liverpool today and feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a mistake in taunting the Reds.

Manchester United are struggling under Solskjaer and head into today's Premier League meeting at Old Trafford as underdogs against league leaders Liverpool.  


 



Solskjaer has added further spice to the game by taunting Liverpool, insisting it will not take Manchester United 30 years to once again win the title.

Keys thinks the Norwegian has made a mistake in taunting Liverpool and believes Manchester United could easily go 30 years without winning the league.
 


Manchester United last picked up the title in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge, in the 2012/13 campaign and the jury is out on when the Red Devils will be in title contention again.



The former Sky Sports and current beIN SPORTS anchor also predicted a 4-1 win for Liverpool.

"I fear for Utd today. Liverpool will be too strong", Keys wrote on Twitter.
 


"I don’t think it was a good idea for Ole to taunt them with the ‘30 year’ line.

"It might just go that long – the last spell like this lasted 26 years and I watched it all. 1-4."

Despite Liverpool being tipped as favourites to take all three points at Old Trafford, the Reds have not won at the ground yet under Jurgen Klopp.
 