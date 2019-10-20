Rangers Poor All Over, Take Point And Run – Former Top Flight Star On Hearts Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes Rangers should take the point they earned at Hearts and run as he feels they were poor right across the pitch.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers were looking for all three points from their trip to Tynecastle as they set their sights on moving back to the top of the Scottish Premiership table.













Hearts though started well on home turf and took the lead through a neat chip from Ryotaro Meshino after just six minutes.



Alfredo Morelos levelled matters for Rangers in the 39th minute, making sure that both teams would go in locked at 0-0 at the break.





Gerrard dipped into his bench in the second half as he sought to win the game, introducing Ryan Kent, Greg Stewart and Jermain Defoe.







Rangers could not find the breakthrough though and were forced to settle for a draw which means they are level on points with Celtic at the top of the table.



And McManus feels that Rangers should think themselves lucky to have escaped with a point.





"Very enjoyable game at Tynecastle. Thought Hearts were excellent on and off ball and deserved at least a point from game", he wrote on Twitter.



"Big Uche was immense covered every blade of grass as did Glen Whelan.



"Rangers pretty poor all over park. [James] Tavernier delivery in particular.



"Take point and run."



Rangers now turn their attention to the Europa League where they are in action away at FC Porto on Thursday.

