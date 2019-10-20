XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2019 - 11:05 BST

Ryan Kent On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Craig Levein's Hearts outfit in a Scottish Premiership meeting at Tynecastle this afternoon.  

The Gers went top of the table before the international break, but Celtic's win on Saturday means they now need all three points against Hearts to go back to the Premiership summit. 
 

 



Rangers won 3-1 on their last visit to Tynecastle and boast a strong recent record in meetings with Hearts, having not lost against the Jambos since February 2017.

Steven Gerrard's men have also won all three of their away league games this season, scoring seven times and conceding just once.
 


Gers boss Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor in goal for this afternoon's game, while at full-back he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. In central defence, Connor Goldson lines up alongside Nikola Katic. Further up the pitch, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo will look to control the game, while Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield support Alfredo Morelos.



Rangers have a bench full of options to make changes if needed, including the fit again Ryan Kent and Jermain Defoe.
 


Rangers Team vs Hearts

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Ojo, Arfield, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Helander, Polster, Halliday, Stewart, Kent, Defoe
 