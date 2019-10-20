Ryan Kent On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to go up against Craig Levein's Hearts outfit in a Scottish Premiership meeting at Tynecastle this afternoon.



The Gers went top of the table before the international break, but Celtic's win on Saturday means they now need all three points against Hearts to go back to the Premiership summit.













Rangers won 3-1 on their last visit to Tynecastle and boast a strong recent record in meetings with Hearts, having not lost against the Jambos since February 2017.



Steven Gerrard's men have also won all three of their away league games this season, scoring seven times and conceding just once.





Gers boss Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor in goal for this afternoon's game, while at full-back he picks James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. In central defence, Connor Goldson lines up alongside Nikola Katic. Further up the pitch, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo will look to control the game, while Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield support Alfredo Morelos.







Rangers have a bench full of options to make changes if needed, including the fit again Ryan Kent and Jermain Defoe.





Rangers Team vs Hearts



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Ojo, Arfield, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Helander, Polster, Halliday, Stewart, Kent, Defoe

