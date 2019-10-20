Still Have To Pinch Myself We Got Him – Steven Gerrard On Rangers Summer Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he is still surprised the Gers won the race to sign Joe Aribo in the summer.



With Aribo out of contract at Charlton Athletic, interest was high from a number of clubs, who made moves to make sure they snapped up the promising midfielder.













Gerrard became personally involved in the chase though and managed to convince Aribo, a senior Nigeria international now, to make the move to Ibrox.



He has given Aribo regular game time at Rangers and the midfielder recently shone on international duty where he scored for Nigeria against Brazil.





Gerrard claims that Aribo's international heroics did not surprise him as he is fully aware of the type of goals the Gers star can score.







The Rangers manager also admits he is still surprised that the club managed to land the 23-year-old, who he rates hugely highly.



"I wasn't surprised. I wasn't surprised that he's gone away and done himself no harm at all by putting in a strong performance first and foremost", he said on Rangers TV when asked about Aribo's display and goal against Brazil.





"The moment of the goal [against Brazil] and the type of goal, he will score them throughout his career because he's got all the attributes to make the box, he's got the soft feet in the box to create exciting things, and I still have to pinch myself that we got him here.



"Joe can be whatever he wants to be. If he stays as humble as he is, stays as professional and keeps showing effort and desire, Joe can make his career whatever he wants it to be."



Aribo has now scored two goals in two games for Nigeria, as he works his way towards becoming a regular for the Super Eagles.

