This Is Sign Game Plan Worked Against Liverpool – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the fact that his Manchester United side forced Liverpool to make tactical changes at Old Trafford shows they executed their plan.



The Norwegian went into the Premier League fixture under big pressure and with his Manchester United side tipped to be beaten by Liverpool.













In a VAR affected game, Manchester United took the lead in the first half through Marcus Rashford and Liverpool needed a goal in the last ten minutes from Adam Lallana to salvage a point.



Liverpool made a tactical change during the game and Solskjaer feels that the fact the Reds were forced to look at their tactics shows the Red Devils' game plan was effective.





He admits though that Liverpool still troubled his side and forced them to tire as well as cede possession.







"You can say that it’s a bonus we made them look at tactics", Solskjaer said on BBC Radio 5 live post match.



"When you get teams doing something different to what they normally do then you know you have executed your plan.





"But then they still caused us problems second half and we struggled with possession and that was why we were tired."



Despite Manchester United continuing to sit just two points above the relegation zone, Solskjaer insists there is still big belief at the club, while injured players are returning, and also hailed the atmosphere at Old Trafford.



"We do have a belief in these boys and the attitude and desire is there.



"The injured boys are on their way back and the atmosphere here was amazing. It was a proper Old Trafford night."

