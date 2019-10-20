XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/10/2019 - 20:33 BST

This Was The Sign This Leeds United Star Is Lacking In Confidence – Former White

 




Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes there was a key sign in the Whites' 1-0 win over Birmingham City that striker Patrick Bamford is lacking in confidence.

Bamford, Leeds' main striker and the man trusted to fire the goals to drive the team to promotion from the Championship, last netted in the league in August and has only scored four times in 12 games.  


 



He has come in for criticism amid Leeds failing to turn their superiority within games into goals.

However, Marcelo Bielsa has kept faith with Bamford and again selected him in the starting eleven for Leeds' home Championship meeting with Birmingham City on Saturday.
 


He was substituted at half time in the game, as Leeds won 1-0, and Whelan thinks the signs are there that Bamford is lacking in confidence.



Whelan spotted a passage of play during the game which he feels highlighted that Bamford is lacking confidence, as he chose to feed Helder Costa rather than getting off a spot himself

"It kind of summed it up when that ball was played over the top and he backheeled it to Costa", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.
 


"For me that's the perfect opportunity to let one go there – you've got to hit the back of the net.

"A confident striker would no doubt take that on.

"In the end Costa again poor finishing, too central, got to start hitting the corners and have a little bit more composure in front of goal."

It remains to be seen if Bielsa opts to start with Bamford on Tuesday night when Leeds go up against Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship.
 