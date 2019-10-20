This Was The Sign This Leeds United Star Is Lacking In Confidence – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes there was a key sign in the Whites' 1-0 win over Birmingham City that striker Patrick Bamford is lacking in confidence.



Bamford, Leeds' main striker and the man trusted to fire the goals to drive the team to promotion from the Championship, last netted in the league in August and has only scored four times in 12 games.













He has come in for criticism amid Leeds failing to turn their superiority within games into goals.



However, Marcelo Bielsa has kept faith with Bamford and again selected him in the starting eleven for Leeds' home Championship meeting with Birmingham City on Saturday.





He was substituted at half time in the game, as Leeds won 1-0, and Whelan thinks the signs are there that Bamford is lacking in confidence.







Whelan spotted a passage of play during the game which he feels highlighted that Bamford is lacking confidence, as he chose to feed Helder Costa rather than getting off a spot himself



"It kind of summed it up when that ball was played over the top and he backheeled it to Costa", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.





"For me that's the perfect opportunity to let one go there – you've got to hit the back of the net.



"A confident striker would no doubt take that on.



"In the end Costa again poor finishing, too central, got to start hitting the corners and have a little bit more composure in front of goal."



It remains to be seen if Bielsa opts to start with Bamford on Tuesday night when Leeds go up against Preston North End at Deepdale in the Championship.

