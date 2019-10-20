We’re Definitely Happier Than Manchester United – Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Adam Lallana insists Liverpool will be leaving Old Trafford the happier side after playing out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.



VAR again had its say in a game, with Manchester United's opener through Marcus Rashford not being ruled out as Liverpool felt it should have been, while the visitors then saw VAR rule out what would have been a first half leveller.













Liverpool did eventually find a goal to draw the game and it came from substitute Lallana, managing his first goal for two years to make sure the Reds remain unbeaten in the Premier League.



Lallana claims that scoring at Old Trafford against Manchester United means it was worth the wait to hit the back of the net and feels that scoring late on means Liverpool will be the happier of the two sides.





"It was probably worth the wait in the end [to score] I'd say. It would have been better to get the three points, but to come to Old Trafford and gain a point in that manner we'll leave definitely happier than United", Lallana said post match on beIN SPORTS.







"We were a little bit flat today. We weren't at our best."



The Liverpool star also believes that predictions made before the game that the Reds would thrash Manchester United were not grounded in reality due to the nature of derby clashes.





"Going into the game you could just feel that people were writing United off and expecting us to turn up and win four, five. Today has proven that's never the case. That's a load of rubbish really. These derby games are always tough.



"A point gained I feel, but we will need to be better than that if we are to win more games this season."



The result means that Liverpool's lead over Manchester City after the weekend games has been cut from eight points to six points.

