Beating Sheffield Wednesday Would Change Stoke’s History – Nathan Jones

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones has stressed his desire to change the Potters' history by beating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening in the Championship.



Sheffield Wednesday have lost just once under Garry Monk and the former Leeds boss has set about building a team looking to push for promotion this term.













Jones has by contrast been under big, big pressure at Stoke, but the Potters boss has led his side to wins in their last two games to give himself a fighting chance of surviving in the job.



The Stoke manager feels that a marker can be put down if his side win at Sheffield Wednesday and has targeted changing the club's history as it would be the first time the Potters have won three games on the spin since 2016.





“Hillsborough is a very difficult place to go, I’ve been there many times as a player and a manager", Jones said at a press conference.







"Sheffield Wednesday are a seasoned Championship side so we know it’ll be a tough game.



“We have to make sure that we turn up and put in a good performance like we have been putting in and, God willing, we can get another win under our belts.





“If we can get another three points it would be fantastic.



"The club hasn’t seen three wins in a row since 2016, so a win tomorrow will change a little bit of history.”



Despite wins over Swansea City and Fulham, Stoke still sit second bottom of the Championship standings and are already 13 points adrift of the playoff places.

