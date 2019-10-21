Celtic Star Sends Out Europa League Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic full-back Boli Bolingoli has insisted the Bhoys are not simply in the Europa League to make up the numbers and sent out a message to Thursday night's opponents Lazio.



The Scottish champions regained their place at the summit of the league at the weekend after Rangers failed to win against Hearts, while the Hoops thrashed Ross County 6-0.













Now Celtic have turned their eyes to their upcoming Europa League group stage match against Lazio at Celtic Park on Thursday.



Bhoys left-back Bolingoli hailed the Serie A side as a big club, but made it clear that Celtic, who have home advantage on Thursday, are going into the game only to win despite admitting that the game will be tough.





The 24-year-old also insisted Celtic are not merely in the European competition to make up the numbers and are targetting nothing short of the first place in their group.







“Lazio is a big club, we just have to prepare properly", Bolingoli was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"We are playing at home and that is also to our advantage.





“It will be good for us to get some points here at home against a team as strong as Lazio and remain number one in the group before going to Italy.



“It’s going to be a tough game, but we go into it with a lot of confidence.



"The objective if you want to go far in the competition is to win the group. So we go into every game to win and to be number one.



"We’re not playing in the Europa League to be the number two or finish last.



“We will give everything to finish in first place.”



Celtic currently lead Group E in the Europa League with four points and will strengthen their place further if they register a win against Lazio this week.

