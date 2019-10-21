Fresh Meeting Over Possible Newcastle United Sale Likely To Come To Nothing

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley met two Mexican businessmen last week to discuss the possibility of selling the club, but the chances of a deal are slim.



The rumours over the club’s ownership have been doing the rounds for some time, as Ashley has seen multiple attempts to sell the club fail.













There has been speculation about the club generating interest from several groups, but nothing concrete has emerged and Ashley has continued to own the club.



Peter Kenyon has been trying to lead a group to take Newcastle off the 55-year-old’s hands but no offer has yet reached the club’s door.





And according to The Athletic, the Newcastle chairman met more interested parties last week to discuss the possibility of selling the club.







Ashley met two Mexican businessmen to conduct talks overselling the club in the future.



But the chances of a deal are slim as it has been claimed that the 55-year-old came across as rude and the talks led to nothing concrete.





It is unclear whether the Mexican suitors were the Orlegi Group, led by Alejandro Irarragorri and owners of the club Santos Laguna, who showed an interest in Newcastle in May.



The Newcastle owner is a disliked man amongst the club’s fan base who are keen to have someone who wants to invest heavily in the squad.

