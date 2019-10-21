XRegister
21/10/2019 - 20:57 BST

I Remember Dortmund With Jurgen Klopp – Mauricio Pochettino Calm Despite Poor Form

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Maurcio Pochettino insists that going through difficult periods is not uncommon in football, pointing to the slump Jurgen Klopp endured at Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs, who fought their way into the Champions League final last term, are currently going through a rough patch, managing just three wins across all competitions this season.  


 



Last season's Champions League finalists are winless in three consecutive games, with their last victory coming against Southampton in the league last month.

Pochettino is philosophical and believes bad spells happen in football, pointing to when current Liverpool boss Klopp had a rough patch during his last season with Borussia Dortmund, while also explaining how Argentine club River Plate are dominating the domestic scene despite once being relegated.
 


The 47-year-old understands that Spurs' confidence might drop during the rough patch, but stressed the importance of staying calm right now.



"I remember Dortmund on the bottom with Klopp and after Klopp wins the Champions League with Liverpool", Pochettino told a press conference.

"These periods happen. Chelsea, United and different clubs… River Plate were on the bottom and got to the championship. Now they are winning everything.
 


"The most important thing is to stay calm and provide calm to the team.

"You drop a little bit in confidence but it is most important to build our confidence as soon as possible.

"Our capacity must be important to stay strong with our principles."

Despite winning only three league games this season, Spurs still sit seventh in the table and are five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.   
 