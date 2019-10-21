If Harry Maguire’s Worth That, Virgil van Dijk Is Worth This – Rafael van der Vaart

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael van der Vaart believes there are defenders in amateur football who are just as good on the ball as Manchester United's Harry Maguire and if the Red Devil is worth £80m then Virgil van Dijk is worth nearly four times as much.



Maguire became the most expensive defender in the world last summer when Manchester United forked out £80m to snare him away from fellow Premier League club Leicester City; the fee surpassed the £75m Liverpool played for Van Dijk.













The England defender’s price tag did create some noise around his transfer, but Manchester United believe that have they signed a player who will go on to steady their backline and possibly become club captain in the future.



The England centre-back’s quality as a ball-playing defender was a major attraction for Manchester United, but Van der Vaart is not impressed.





He believes there are centre-backs in amateur football who are just as good on the ball as Maguire.







The Dutchman also stressed that Van Dijk should cost close to four times the money Liverpool paid for him if Maguire is worth £80m.



Van der Vaart said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “If I play on the amateur fields on Sunday afternoon, I can find three players who are just as good [on the ball] than him. I am serious. It sounds a little silly, but I really think that."





And the Dutchman commented: "“If he is worth that much money, then Van Dijk should cost €300m in the current market.”



Maguire has quickly established himself at Manchester United and will be looking to make the same sort of impact that Van Dijk has at Liverpool.

