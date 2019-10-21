XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/10/2019 - 20:30 BST

If Harry Maguire’s Worth That, Virgil van Dijk Is Worth This – Rafael van der Vaart

 




Rafael van der Vaart believes there are defenders in amateur football who are just as good on the ball as Manchester United's Harry Maguire and if the Red Devil is worth £80m then Virgil van Dijk is worth nearly four times as much.

Maguire became the most expensive defender in the world last summer when Manchester United forked out £80m to snare him away from fellow Premier League club Leicester City; the fee surpassed the £75m Liverpool played for Van Dijk.  


 



The England defender’s price tag did create some noise around his transfer, but Manchester United believe that have they signed a player who will go on to steady their backline and possibly become club captain in the future.

The England centre-back’s quality as a ball-playing defender was a major attraction for Manchester United, but Van der Vaart is not impressed.
 


He believes there are centre-backs in amateur football who are just as good on the ball as Maguire.



The Dutchman also stressed that Van Dijk should cost close to four times the money Liverpool paid for him if Maguire is worth £80m.

Van der Vaart said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “If I play on the amateur fields on Sunday afternoon, I can find three players who are just as good [on the ball] than him. I am serious. It sounds a little silly, but I really think that."
 


And the Dutchman commented: "“If he is worth that much money, then Van Dijk should cost €300m in the current market.”

Maguire has quickly established himself at Manchester United and will be looking to make the same sort of impact that Van Dijk has at Liverpool.   
 