Leeds Have Really Good Fan Base – Preston Star Expecting Strong Whites Backing

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer is expecting Leeds United to be backed by a passionate away support on Tuesday evening at Deepdale, but is confident due to his side's fine home form this season.



Marcelo Bielsa's side have been tipped as potential Championship winners this term, but only sit one point behind Preston in the standings.













Leeds got back to winning ways at the weekend by edging out Birmingham City 1-0, while Preston lost by the same scoreline away at Reading.



Preston want to get back on track when Leeds visit, but Bauer admits they will have to do so amid the backdrop of a huge travelling support.





At home Preston are undefeated in the league however, winning five of the six games they have played, and Bauer is taking confidence from his side's record.







“We play against Leeds at home", Bauer told his club's official site.



"We have been really good at home, shown good form and we want that to continue showing that.





“They have a really good fan base, we expect a strong side together, but we are looking to put in a good performance and win the game at home."



Leeds won 2-0 at Preston last season and at Elland Road put three past Alex Neil's visitors without reply.

