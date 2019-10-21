Liverpool Star Admits To Options In Mexico and Saudi Arabia Before Joining Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Goalkeeper Adrian has admitted he had offers on the table from Mexico and Saudi Arabia, as well as Spain and Turkey, before he got a call from Liverpool.



The Reds swooped to sign Adrian on a free transfer after they chose to sell Simon Mignolet to Belgian outfit Club Brugge, and the Spaniard was quickly thrown into action after Alisson picked up an injury.













Adrian was looking for a new club after turning down the offer of a new contract at West Ham and before Liverpool came on the scene he insists he did have other proposals.



The shot-stopper could have been playing his football in Mexico, Turkey or Saudi Arabia, while he had an offer to once again turn out in his homeland of Spain, talks over which were advanced.





"We had options", he told Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.







"One in Spain was quite advanced, Turkey, Mexico, Saudi Arabia….



"But after that, all things happen because they have to happen. The call came from Liverpool at the end of July and everything was done in 48 hours."





With Alisson fit again, Adrian dropped to the bench for Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League.



The Spanish goalkeeper will be looking for further opportunities to play in Liverpool's domestic cup runs this season.

