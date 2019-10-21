Marcelo Bielsa Is Too Much – Barcelona Star Doesn’t Consider Leeds Boss Career Impacting Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has admitted that he does not consider Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa as someone who has had an impact on him as a player.



Bielsa served as the head coach of the Chile national team for a period of four years between 2007 and 2011 and even led the side to their first FIFA World Cup in 12 years, in 2010.













However Vidal, who was a mainstay in La Roja's midfield in the 2010 World Cup, does not feel that Bielsa added to his game in the way other coaches throughout his career have.



The Barcelona star does rate Bielsa as a good coach and lauded the Argentinean tactician's knowledge, but indicated that he finds the Argentine "excessive".





Bielsa has been labelled a football obsessive and is currently trying to guide Leeds out of the Championship and in to the Premier League.







"Did Bielsa bring me something? No", Vidal told French sports daily L'Equipe.



"He is a good coach, yes. Of course, he knows a lot about football.





"But he is a bit too much.



"He is not among those [coaches] who have counted the most for me."



Vidal has so far won 115 caps at international level for Chile, scoring 28 goals in the process. The midfielder is currently on the books at Spanish giants Barcelona.

