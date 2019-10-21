Marcelo Bielsa Issues Advice To Leeds United Players On Dealing With Match Officials

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has urged his Whites players to play with good intentions, advising them to avoid making fouls and questioning the referee's decisions.



The Argentine tactician is known for demanding perfection from himself and his players and it he wants the same in terms of discipline from his players.













With the season well under way and players walking suspension tightropes, Bielsa has revealed that he always tells his players to refrain from making fouls.



The 64-year-old also wants his Whites players to accept the referees' decisions and not question them as he feels the officials have the right to interpret situations.





Bielsa is aware of the difficulties of remaining calm and collected in many situations, but is keen for his players to try to do so.







"I always say to the players we have to avoid making fouls", Bielsa told a press conference.



"It’s right to accept all decisions and mistakes of the officials even if we think they’re good or bad.





"They have to let the referee decide as he interprets the situation. We have to adapt to the referees’ decisions.



"That we don’t have to talk with the opponent about bad behaviour or out of the play.



"I know it’s easy to say that if you’re not playing because after players have a lot of difficulty to act like that.



"I think that act with a good behaviour, good intentions, is positive, always positive when you play like that.



"It’s not just the moral or the rule question. I think it’s better for the team to play with good intentions."



Leeds take on Preston North End at Deepdale on Tuesday night as they bid to follow up their weekend win over Birmingham City at Elland Road.

