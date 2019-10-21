XRegister
21/10/2019 - 14:58 BST

Newcastle United Dealt Blow In Victor Osimhen Admiration

 




Lille are not planning to part with highly rated attacker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, despite interest from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Ligue 1 outfit swooped on Belgian side Charleroi in the summer transfer window to land Osimhen as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who was sold to Arsenal.   


 



Osimhen has already made a positive impression at Lille, scoring seven goals in just ten Ligue 1 matches, something which means admiring glances are being made in his direction.

Newcastle, who are having trouble scoring goals, have been linked with wanting Osimhen and Magpies boss Steve Bruce will have money to spend in January.
 


However, according to French outlet Top Mercato, Lille are counting on Osimhen at least until the end of the season.



Lille are not keen on losing a key goalscorer midway through the season and look likely to slam the door on Newcastle if they come for Osimhen.

It remains to be seen however if the Magpies can change Lille's stance with a big money bid.
 


The Nigeria international won September's Ligue 1 Player of the Month award; he also scored on his full debut for Nigeria in September to mark a superb month.
 