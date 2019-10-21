Rangers Star Sends Out Warning To FC Porto

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Aribo has warned Rangers' Europa League opponents FC Porto that Sunday's dropped points at Hearts means his side will hungry to bounce back on Thursday in Portugal.



The Gers lost their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after they drew their away game against Hearts on Sunday, while Celtic, who went top, thumped Ross County 6-0.













Hearts took the lead through Manchester City loanee Ryotaro Meshino just six minutes into the game before Alfredo Morelos equalised in the 39th minute to make sure the Gers avoided defeat in Edinburgh.



Rangers were hoping to maintain a two-point advantage over rivals Celtic, but could not beat the Jambos.





While Sunday's result was disappointing, Rangers have set their eyes on bouncing back from it against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.







And Aribo has warned Porto that the draw against Hearts has only made Rangers hungrier ahead of the Europa League game.



“Especially after a result like this we just want to bounce back and give it our all to try and come home with a result", Aribo told Rangers TV.





“I would say European football is more structured and it’s a bit different to what we have domestically.”



Rangers currently sit third in their Europa League group table with three points and a win on Thursday could potentially take them to the top of the table if the match between Feyenoord and Young Boys ends in a draw.

