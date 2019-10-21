Steven Gerrard Told Me This – Rangers Talent On Manager’s Words Before Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Josh McPake has revealed that Gers boss Steven Gerrard advised him to 'embrace' the challenge before his loan move to Dundee.



The 18-year-old winger, who made his Rangers debut earlier this season coming on as a substitute in a Europa League qualifying game, moved to Dundee on loan in search of first-team playing time.













Although on a spell away from Ibrox, McPake is confident that Rangers is the best club in Britain for him to develop as a player and believes it will be great for him if he can break into the Gers senior team under Gerrard.



However, the winger now has been asked to focus on getting as much as first-team playing time as possible under his belt during his Dundee loan spell by the Light Blues manager.





McPake revealed that Gerrard told him to take on the challenge in the Scottish second division and step up to it before the winger sealed his loan move to Dundee and feels it has helped him so much.







"I don’t think there’s a better place in Britain for me to develop and prove myself", McPake told the Daily Record.



"If I’m coming through at Rangers and making an impact under Gerrard, it’s such a good platform for the rest of my career.





"The manager now just wants me to get first-team experience, which I’m getting at Dundee.



"He has told me to embrace it and rise to the challenge. What the manager said has really helped me."



The teenager was part of the Scotland Under-19s squad during the international break and helped the side earn two wins and a draw, while also getting a goal and an assist to his name.

