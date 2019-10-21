The Most Important Is Balance And It’s Not Great – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists balance is the most important aspect of defence in a team and not aggressiveness and toughness.



The north London club have been on a difficult run of games, winning just one and losing four of their last six matches across all competitions.













In those six games, Spurs have conceded 14 goals and individual errors had a hand to play on several occasions, leading many fans and pundits to point their hand toward the side's defence as an issue.



Being a former centre-back, Pochettino was asked if he feels pain when his team look vulnerable at the back. However, the Argentine manager made it clear that it hurts him to see his side not score, not play well and not just when they concede.





Pochettino insisted that the Spurs defence need not be tough and aggressive as he believes balance is the most important aspect of defending, admitting that currently, Tottenham's defensive balance is not good.







"I feel pain when we don’t score, when we don’t play well, not only when we concede", Pochettino told a press conference.



"People think because I was a tough centre-back, you played so well, you were so tough and aggressive… no, the most important is the balance and the balance is not great.





"But we are finding a way to provide the the best balance and perform with and without the ball in the best way."



Having gone three games without a win, Tottenham will be looking to bounce back when they host Red Star Belgrade at home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

