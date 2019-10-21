This Area of Preston’s Team Is Great – Marcelo Bielsa With High Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has hailed the Whites' upcoming opponents Preston North End and believes the club have a superb midfield.



The Yorkshire-based club, who returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City at the weekend, are set to set to be hosted by Preston on Tuesday in another Championship match.













The Lancashire outfit have a solid home record this season, winning five and drawing one of their six games at Deepdale.



While Preston's home form will be something Leeds will have to be wary of, Whites manager Bielsa took time to laud the club's style of play, praising the side's ability to hold on to leads, while especially lauding their midfield.





However, the Argentine tactician insisted that he is not surprised by Preston as he believes he saw the same quality from them last season.







"For me, Preston in the last season are one of those who have played better in the Championship", Bielsa told a press conference.



"I like their style of play. Their players have good skill to manage the goal, they have a great midfield.





"It’s a team, behind the midfield and in front of the midfield they have players with a good level, but what is important to me, not a surprise because I saw the same last season."



While Leeds are two points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion, Preston are just a point behind the Whites and a win on Tuesday would see Alex Neil's men move above their opponents.

