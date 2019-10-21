XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/10/2019 - 22:46 BST

This Is A Concern – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

 




Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has admitted it is a concern for him that the Black Cats have not recorded a single clean sheet in League One so far this season and insists that he will be doing his best to change the situation quickly.

Parkinson lost his first match in charge of Sunderland at the weekend as his side slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Wycombe Wanderers.  


 



The former Bolton Wanderers manager admits that Sunderland being unable to keep clean sheets is a big worry and he is set to work hard to change the situation quickly.

Parkinson also warned his Sunderland players that they have no divine right to win matches, despite the stature of the club, and need to work hard to pick up points.
 


"It’s a concern not to have kept a clean sheet at this stage of the season", the Sunderland manager said at a press conference.



"It’s an area to work on and we will be doing our best to change that very quickly.

"We have got to accept how teams will set-up against us. We have got to play with energy, raise the intensity level and make sure it’s a real front foot performance.
 


"We have got no divine right. We must earn it.

"The name of the club won’t give us the points.

"We have got to improve, keep clean sheets and be more effective."

Sunderland have an opportunity to register a clean sheet on Tuesday night when Tranmere Rovers at the visitors to the Stadium of Light for a League One encounter.   
 