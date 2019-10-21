Tottenham Face Atletico Madrid and Juventus Competition For Defensive Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur could face serious competition for the signature of West Brom talent Nathan Ferguson as he has emerged on the transfer radar of clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Marseille.



A product of the West Brom academy, the full-back has started in eleven of the Baggies' 12 Championship games this season and has been a major influence in their team.













West Brom are flying high under Slaven Bilic this term and Ferguson, 19, has been one of the most important players in their squad.



The youngster’s rise this season has seen Tottenham heavily linked with wanting to take him to north London, but it has emerged that he he has also generated interest from top European clubs.





According to The Athletic, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Marseille have been monitoring his development with a view to snapping him up in the future.







Ferguson is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have not progressed as much as West Brom would have liked.



A move away from England would be unfavourable for the Baggies as they would only bag a paltry compensation next summer if the talent does not sign a new deal.





The teenage defender is not pushing to join one of the big clubs in England as he believes he could be languishing on the bench or playing Under-23 football, meaning Tottenham may have work to do to convince him otherwise.



Ferguson’s next career decision is tipped to be heavily influenced by the prospect of playing regular first-team football.

