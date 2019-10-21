Watch Him, How His Body Feigns – Rangers Talent Looking To Gers Star To Learn

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Josh McPake has revealed that seeing players like Ryan Kent up close and learning from them is brilliant for him as he tries to break into the Gers first team.



The 18-year-old winger recently extended his contract with Rangers until 2022 before sealing a loan move to Dundee in the summer.













While his current focus is on getting as much senior team playing time as possible at Dundee, McPake has revealed how Rangers stars Jermain Defoe and Kent have been helping him grow as a player.



The Scotsman revealed that Defoe, who is currently on loan at Ibrox, stayed with him after training sessions to work on aspects of his game including finishing and lauded the 'role model' veteran striker's attitude.





McPake also feels it is brilliant for him to see Kent, who is also a winger, up close as he believes he can learn a lot from the ex-Liverpool man as he attempts to make his way into Rangers' first-team.







The Dundee loanee revealed that he watches closely how Kent takes on defenders and feels the 22-year-old's 'confident on the pitch, but quiet off it' nature is similar to his own.



"Before I moved, Jermain was helping me with my finishing", McPake told the Daily Record.





"That was a part of my game that had to get better.



"When he came in I started to do wee things with him after training.



"His attitude is great, he’s a brilliant role model for all the young players.



"Ryan is the same. Seeing guys like that up close is brilliant for me, especially with him playing the same position.



"He’s confident on the pitch but quiet off it, which is a bit like me.



"I watch how he takes on his man, the body feigns.



"I can learn from all of that stuff to hopefully help me become the player I believe I can be."



McPake made his Rangers debut earlier this season before his Dundee move, coming on as a substitute in the Gers' Europa League qualifying game against St. Joseph's.

