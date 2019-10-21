XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/10/2019 - 22:06 BST

We Know The Reality – Lille Sporting Director On Newcastle United Target

 




Luis Campos, advisor to Lille president Gerard Lopez and sporting director, has conceded the club have already received enquiries for Newcastle United target Victor Osimhen and has struck a realistic note over keeping the Nigeria international beyond the end of this season.

Lille signed Osimhen from Belgian side Charleroi in the summer as they sought to replace Nicolas Pepe following his big money departure to Arsenal.   


 



Osimhen has replaced Pepe with ease and turned heads with seven goals in ten Ligue 1 games and one in two Champions League outings; he struck at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea earlier this month.

Newcastle have already been alerted to the 20-year-old's quality and Campos knows the way Osimhen is playing will make it tough to keep him.
 


"I would like to continue with the best players each season", Campos, Lille's sporting director, said on French radio station RMC.



"Compared to Lille, the final club in the Champions League [group stage UEFA club rankings], there are many richer clubs.

"With a striker who scores, it is to be expected that it is difficult to keep him.
 


"If he continues like that, I think we will be attacked.

"We already have enquiries, it is normal in modern football. We know the reality.

"When you have a player who scores more than 20 goals you know you will be attacked", Campos added.

Lille do however have Osimhen under lock and key on a five year contract, running until the summer of 2024, putting the club in a strong position to dictate the terms of his departure.
 