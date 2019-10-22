Celtic Could Have Another Star – Former Bhoy On 18-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has tipped Bhoys right-back Jeremie Frimpong to be a star at Celtic Park if he does his defensive duties well.



The 18-year-old summer arrival made his first Scottish Premiership appearance, starting at right-back for Celtic against Ross County, at the weekend.













Frimpong marked the occasion by providing the assist for James Forrest's goal as the Hoops annihilated league rivals Ross County 6-0 on Saturday.



Ex-Celtic and Scotland star Rough hailed the teenage full-back's attacking instincts, but expressed concern over the player's defensive abilities.





The 67-year-old, who feels Celtic often produce good full-backs, is positive that Frimpong can become a star at Celtic Park if he makes sure that he takes care of his defensive responsibilities well.







"Yes, traditional attacking full-back", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's Football Show.



"Celtic just seem to churn them out.





"Fantastic going forward. Again, I always worry about players who don't look alright defensively.



"You know, all they are thinking is attack, attack, attack.



"If he can clean up the right defensively, they've actually got another star on their hands."



Having made his league debut for Celtic, Frimpong will now be looking to get more first-team playing time under his belt over the course of the season.

