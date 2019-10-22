XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/10/2019 - 11:01 BST

Celtic Could Have Another Star – Former Bhoy On 18-Year-Old

 




Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has tipped Bhoys right-back Jeremie Frimpong to be a star at Celtic Park if he does his defensive duties well.

The 18-year-old summer arrival made his first Scottish Premiership appearance, starting at right-back for Celtic against Ross County, at the weekend.  


 



Frimpong marked the occasion by providing the assist for James Forrest's goal as the Hoops annihilated league rivals Ross County 6-0 on Saturday.

Ex-Celtic and Scotland star Rough hailed the teenage full-back's attacking instincts, but expressed concern over the player's defensive abilities.
 


The 67-year-old, who feels Celtic often produce good full-backs, is positive that Frimpong can become a star at Celtic Park if he makes sure that he takes care of his defensive responsibilities well.



"Yes, traditional attacking full-back", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's Football Show.

"Celtic just seem to churn them out.
 


"Fantastic going forward. Again, I always worry about players who don't look alright defensively.

"You know, all they are thinking is attack, attack, attack.

"If he can clean up the right defensively, they've actually got another star on their hands."

Having made his league debut for Celtic, Frimpong will now be looking to get more first-team playing time under his belt over the course of the season.   
 