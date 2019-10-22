Celtic Have Weaknesses But You’ve Got To Do This, Kilmarnock Coach Tells Lazio

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock assistant manager Massimo Donati has warned Lazio that they cannot afford to lose individual battles on the pitch against Celtic.



Celtic will host Lazio on Thursday night in a key Europa League group game that is important for both teams in terms of qualification for the next round.













The Scottish champions are at the top of Group E following a win over CFR Cluj on the previous matchday, but Lazio are third in their group and desperate for points.



The Serie A giants are coming into the game being backed by some to take something home from Parkhead, but Donati is not expecting an easy night out for the Roman side.





The Kilmarnock boss believes Celtic resemble a traditional Scottish side under Neil Lennon, who has put greater emphasis on winning the physical battles on the pitch and their intensity.







While he feels Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest will post attacking threats to Lazio, the Italian does believe Celtic’s soft belly is their defensive organisation.



However, Donati stressed that Lazio will need to win the physical and individual battles in front of a partisan and raucous Celtic crowd on Thursday night if they want something from the game.





The Italian said on Italian radio station Radiosei: “They didn’t look like a Scottish team until last season. They liked to start the action always from the back.



“With Lennon’s arrival, they changed. He is a bit like [Gennaro] Gattuso, he is interested in the result.



“So he asked for greater intensity, he wanted to win all the battles.



“Edouard is really very good, he has great shots. Besides him I would say, Forrest, he is a good winger.



“Defence and organisation are certainly their weak points. Here they need to improve.



“If you lose individual battles against them, then you’d be at a disadvantage.



“Celtic will give you a hard time physically but Lazio are superior in terms of quality.



“Lazio will experience a great atmosphere, nights at Celtic Park are exciting and unforgettable.”



Celtic have four points from their opening two games and will look to keep their unbeaten run in the Europa League going this week.

