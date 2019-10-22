Erik Lamela Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Red Star Belgrade Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Red Star Belgrade

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League this evening.



Spurs are struggling in the Champions League and have picked up just a single point from their two Group B matches so far, with their last outing resulting in a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich on home turf.













Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at the weekend by struggling Watford and badly need a morale-boosting win tonight.



Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains out of action, meaning Paulo Gazzaniga is in goal.





In defence, Mauricio Pochettino picks Serge Aurier and Ben Davies as full-backs, while Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez are the centre-backs. Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele will look to control the game, while Erik Lamela, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







If the Spurs boss needs to change things then he has options on the bench, including Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Red Star Belgrade



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Austin, Winks, Dier, Lo Celso, Foyth, Eriksen, Lucas

