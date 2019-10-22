Everton Linked Teen Winger Gives Indication Over Marseille Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Manchester United linked attacker Isaac Lihadji has insisted that he wants to be a regular at Marseille going forward, ending thoughts of a speedy move away from the French club.



The 17-year-old winger has been on the radar of several clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Everton since this summer.













Marseille have been sweating over getting him to sign a professional contract with a number of clubs waiting to snare him away from the Ligue 1 giants.



Andre Villas-Boas indicated recently that he could soon sign a contract with Marseille as a broad agreement is in place between the player’s representatives and the club.





But Lihadji decided to remain coy on the topic when asked about his situation.







Asked about the soap opera surrounding his contract, the youngster told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I didn’t ask myself too many questions.



“It is still under discussion.”





The young winger has already made two appearances from the bench this season for Marseille as the club look to keep hold of him.



And the attacker indicated that he is likely to continue at Marseille as he wants to become a regular in the first team line-up moving forward.



“Yes, being on the bench is already huge.



“But to be a Marseille regular is a big thing, so yes I hope to become one.”



Lihadji will be hoping to catch Villas-Boas' eye on the training ground to quickly fulfil his ambition.

