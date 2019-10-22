XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/10/2019 - 14:21 BST

Everyone’s Forgotten About This Leeds Star, Is He An Option – Former White Floats Possibility

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has floated the possibility of teenage striker Ryan Edmondson becoming a real option for Marcelo Bielsa this season.

A product of the Leeds academy, the 18-year-old has made two senior appearances for the club and has been in training with the first-team squad.  


 



Bielsa has decided against using the youngster thus far this season and has kept his faith in Patrick Bamford, with Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah used as an option from the bench.

But Whelan feels that the teenage striker's time might come later in the season and he could emerge as a first-team option in the coming months for Leeds.
 


The former Leeds star feels Edmondson’s game is similar to Bamford’s and it could play a part in him getting opportunities in the first team later in the campaign.



The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Birmingham City: “Everyone seems to have forgotten about Edmondson and not even spoken about him.

“Is he potentially a young lad who can come in and do something at the club?
 


“He is that focal kind of striker, a little bit like Patrick Bamford.”

Edmondson has represented England at Under-19 level and is a highly rated talent at Leeds, with the club refusing loan offers for him during the summer transfer window.
 