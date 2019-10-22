Everyone’s Forgotten About This Leeds Star, Is He An Option – Former White Floats Possibility

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has floated the possibility of teenage striker Ryan Edmondson becoming a real option for Marcelo Bielsa this season.



A product of the Leeds academy, the 18-year-old has made two senior appearances for the club and has been in training with the first-team squad.













Bielsa has decided against using the youngster thus far this season and has kept his faith in Patrick Bamford, with Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah used as an option from the bench.



But Whelan feels that the teenage striker's time might come later in the season and he could emerge as a first-team option in the coming months for Leeds.





The former Leeds star feels Edmondson’s game is similar to Bamford’s and it could play a part in him getting opportunities in the first team later in the campaign.







The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Birmingham City: “Everyone seems to have forgotten about Edmondson and not even spoken about him.



“Is he potentially a young lad who can come in and do something at the club?





“He is that focal kind of striker, a little bit like Patrick Bamford.”



Edmondson has represented England at Under-19 level and is a highly rated talent at Leeds, with the club refusing loan offers for him during the summer transfer window.

