Fans Are Fantastic – Mauricio Pochettino Thanks Tottenham Supporters

Mauricio Pochettino has thanked the Tottenham Hotspur fans for their backing during Spurs' 5-0 crushing of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.



The long-serving Argentine manager has been under pressure in north London due to Tottenham's poor form this season, but the fans are rallying behind him.













Tottenham fans chanted his name during the comprehensive dismantling of the Serbian side and their support has been noted by Pochettino.



The Argentine has thanked the Spurs supporters for their backing and insists the love they feel for him is not a one-way street.





He told his post-match press conference: "The fans are fantastic and I heard their support.







"I say thank you, the love is both ways. I feel that they love me and they need to feel that I love them too.



"Always most important is the team though, the players are the principal actors", Pochettino added.





Tottenham now have a tough test to come on Sunday as they travel to Anfield to face Premier League leaders Liverpool.



Spurs lost 2-1 at Anfield last season, while they have lost all of their last three meetings with Jurgen Klopp's Reds.



Pochettino will hope that his side's heavy victory over Red Star Belgrade will act as a morale-booster ahead of their trip to Merseyside.

