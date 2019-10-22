He’s Got Bite, He’s Commanding – Former Leeds Star Bemoans Whites Missing Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has conceded that Leeds United have missed Adam Forshaw’s commanding midfield presence in recent weeks.



The 28-year-old has missed five of Leeds' last six Championship games as Marcelo Bielsa’s side have stuttered and stumbled after a good start to the season.













A 1-0 win over Birmingham City at home last weekend brought some respite to the squad and they are now second in the league table, two points behind league leaders West Brom.



Forshaw is slated to return to training this week alongside Liam Cooper and the duo are expected to strengthen Bielsa’s hand in the coming days.





Whelan has bemoaned the absence of the midfielder from the Leeds team in recent weeks and admits that the team have badly missed his commanding presence and his passing range.







He feels without Forshaw, Leeds do not have the kind of midfield player who will be able to control the game in the middle of the park; something which has also not been helped by Jamies Shackleton's absence.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Birmingham: “I think Forshaw has been excellent since the start of the season.





“He commands that midfield area, he gives you a little bit more bite in there, has been a bit more consistent with his passing and that half a yard quicker than the other players that have been out there [in his absence] and Shackleton the same.



“We do miss those kind of players who get around that midfield area, command it and win the ball back.”



Leeds will be on the road tonight when they will take on Preston North End at Deepdale.

