06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/10/2019 - 15:11 BST

It’s A Risk – Former Leeds United Star Comments On Worries Over Loan Pair Being Recalled

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has commented on fan worries about Brighton and Arsenal recalling Ben White and Eddie Nketiah, respectively, during the January transfer window.

Leeds signed White last summer and he has been charged with replacing Pontus Jansson; the Brighton loanee has been one of the mainstays of Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season with his solid performances at the back.  


 



Nketiah was brought in on loan from Arsenal as a late window addition to replace Kemar Roofe and the striker has made an impact, albeit from mostly from the bench.

Whelan has commented on worries that Brighton could recall White in January due to his solid performances with a view to giving him a place in their team for the second half of the season.
 


And he also admits that Bielsa’s reluctance to put Nketiah in the starting eleven could also cut short his stay at Elland Road when the winter window opens.



The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Birmingham City, when a fan expressed worry over losing the White and Nketiah: “He [White] is [going to the very, very top]. He is exceptional, isn't he?

“It's [the risk White will be recalled in January] the same as Nketiah, if he is not playing enough and regular enough then they can call him back and send him out somewhere else where he will be playing.
 


“Then we've got to look for another centre-half and another striker.”

Leeds focused on signing loan players in the summer as they looked to meet financial fair play rules and could find their promotion chances damaged if any loanees are recalled by their parent clubs in the new year.  
 