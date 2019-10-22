It’s Good For Me But Not What We Want At Everton – Toffees Coach On Managerial Churn

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton first-team coach Duncan Ferguson has admitted that working under different managers at Goodison Park has helped him to understand different styles of coaching and management, despite it not being great for the club.



Ferguson joined the first-team coaching staff at Everton in February 2014, when Roberto Martinez was at the helm at Goodison Park.













Since then, Ferguson has gone on to serve under Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and has now been working under current Everton manager Marco Silva.



Everton’s lack of stability in the dugout has held them back in recent seasons, but it has been beneficial for Ferguson’s coaching career due to the different styles he has witnessed first hand.





The Everton legend admits that working under four different managers with contrasting styles has been a massive learning experience for him as a budding coach.







Ferguson told The Athletic: “I’ve seen different styles, how these managers work, and it’s given me a wealth of experience.



“I suppose it’s been good for my development as a coach; seeing Roberto Martinez’s style, Ronald Koeman’s style of work, Big Sam’s style. Now Marco Silva’s ways. You can’t put a price on that experience.





“But of course it’s not what we want as a club. We want stability.



“I’m on the training ground every day and I know what a Premier League player looks like. I know what it takes to play for Everton. We want Everton to win and I want to be part of that.”



He also conceded that at some point he will have to take a decision on how to progress his coaching career but admits that it is difficult for him to imagine himself at a different club than Everton.



“For my career maybe the time will come when I have to move away to be a manager or assistant manager. But I don’t feel that time is now.



“Anyway, it’s hard to break away. It’s difficult for me to see myself at another club, to be honest with you. That’s not something I’ll be looking to do.”

