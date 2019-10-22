Jack Clarke On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Preston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Preston North Ends vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Preston North End in a Championship fixture at Deepdale this evening.



The Whites returned to winning ways at the weekend by beating Birmingham City 1-0 amid their centenary celebrations at Elland Road and will want to make it back to back wins tonight.













Bielsa is still without centre-back Liam Cooper, while Adam Forshaw and Jamie Shackleton, both midfielders, are out. Pablo Hernandez is still recovering from a hamstring injury.





The Argentine tactician picks Kiko Casilla in goal tonight, while he plumps for Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski as his full-backs.





In the heart of the Leeds defence, Ben White and Gaetano Berardi are picked, while Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich slot into midfield for Bielsa. Further up the pitch, Leeds boast Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison, while Patrick Bamford is again picked despite not having scored in the league since August.







Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to freshen things up, including Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke.





Leeds United Team vs Preston North End



Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah

